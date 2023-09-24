Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal
News

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal

A BOY aged nine has died following a hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Saturday at Atlantic Way in Bundoran.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the location.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved to allow scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon have appealed to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Investigators have also appealed for witness to contact them, particularly those who may have video footage from Atlantic Way, Sea Road and the general area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 985 8530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

See More: Bundoran, Donegal

Related

Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash
News 5 years ago

Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash

By: Ryan Price

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces €2m funding for Irish Arts Center in New York
News 1 hour ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces €2m funding for Irish Arts Center in New York

By: Gerard Donaghy

Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties
News 1 hour ago

Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Aisling Bea ‘over the moon’ to support project documenting Irish community in Britain
News 2 days ago

Aisling Bea ‘over the moon’ to support project documenting Irish community in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell
News 2 days ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell

By: Irish Post

Tributes following death of 'beautiful’ boy killed in car accident on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Tributes following death of 'beautiful’ boy killed in car accident on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Ten new memory support centres to be established across Ireland serving people with dementia
News 3 days ago

Ten new memory support centres to be established across Ireland serving people with dementia

By: Fiona Audley

BRAVE BAKING: How Dee Rettali turned her craft into a thriving business
Business 3 days ago

BRAVE BAKING: How Dee Rettali turned her craft into a thriving business

By: Fiona Audley