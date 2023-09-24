Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal

A BOY aged nine has died following a hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Saturday at Atlantic Way in Bundoran.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the location.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved to allow scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon have appealed to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Investigators have also appealed for witness to contact them, particularly those who may have video footage from Atlantic Way, Sea Road and the general area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 985 8530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.