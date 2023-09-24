'Rest easy little man': Boy who died in Donegal collision named locally as gardaí make arrest

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in connection with a fatal collision in Co. Donegal in which a nine-year-old boy died.

It comes as the boy has been named locally as Ronan Wilson from Kildress in Co. Tyrone.

The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which occurred at around 9.20pm on Saturday on Atlantic Way in Bundoran.

On Sunday, Bundoran-based councillor Michael McMahon offered his support to the family of the youngster.

"A sad and tragic death of a nine-year-boy," the Sinn Féin councillor posted on Facebook.

"The hearts of the whole Bundoran community goes out the Wilson family. A true wee Gael."

Meanwhile, tourist organisation Discover Bundoran said the popular seaside resort town had been rocked by the news.

"We are devastated beyond belief following the tragic event in town last night," read a statement.

"The entire community of Bundoran stands with the family of Ronan Wilson and all in Kildress, Co. Tyrone following this unspeakable tragedy.

"Rest easy little man."

In Kildress, local GAA Wolfe Tones, where the youngster played, postponed a number of games on Sunday as a mark of respect.

On Sunday evening, gardaí said that a man in his 20s had been arrested for an alleged offence under the Road Traffic Act in relation to the collision.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have seized a vehicle in connection with the investigation, which is set to undergo a technical examination.

Investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Atlantic Way on Saturday between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.