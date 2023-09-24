'Rest easy little man': Boy who died in Donegal collision named locally as gardaí make arrest
News

'Rest easy little man': Boy who died in Donegal collision named locally as gardaí make arrest

Ronan Wilson (Image: Kildress Wolfe Tones)

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in connection with a fatal collision in Co. Donegal in which a nine-year-old boy died.

It comes as the boy has been named locally as Ronan Wilson from Kildress in Co. Tyrone.

The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which occurred at around 9.20pm on Saturday on Atlantic Way in Bundoran.

On Sunday, Bundoran-based councillor Michael McMahon offered his support to the family of the youngster.

"A sad and tragic death of a nine-year-boy," the Sinn Féin councillor posted on Facebook.

"The hearts of the whole Bundoran community goes out the Wilson family. A true wee Gael."

Meanwhile, tourist organisation Discover Bundoran said the popular seaside resort town had been rocked by the news.

"We are devastated beyond belief following the tragic event in town last night," read a statement.

"The entire community of Bundoran stands with the family of Ronan Wilson and all in Kildress, Co. Tyrone following this unspeakable tragedy.

"Rest easy little man."

In Kildress, local GAA Wolfe Tones, where the youngster played, postponed a number of games on Sunday as a mark of respect.

On Sunday evening, gardaí said that a man in his 20s had been arrested for an alleged offence under the Road Traffic Act in relation to the collision.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have seized a vehicle in connection with the investigation, which is set to undergo a technical examination.

Investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Atlantic Way on Saturday between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Bundoran, Donegal

Related

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal
News 9 hours ago

Boy, 9, dies following hit-and-run collision in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash
News 5 years ago

Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash

By: Ryan Price

'Dangerous man' Michael Gallagher jailed for 14 years for sexual assault
News 2 hours ago

'Dangerous man' Michael Gallagher jailed for 14 years for sexual assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Two teenage boys arrested after fireworks thrown onto Belfast buses
News 11 hours ago

Two teenage boys arrested after fireworks thrown onto Belfast buses

By: Gerard Donaghy

Exploring Cheshire’s gritty past
Travel 1 day ago

Exploring Cheshire’s gritty past

By: James Ruddy

Police hunt man who robbed takeaway and threatened staff
News 3 days ago

Police hunt man who robbed takeaway and threatened staff

By: Irish Post

Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War
Entertainment 3 days ago

Elvis Costello provides music for Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of Oscar-nominated romance Cold War

By: Fiona Audley

‘HORRIFIC INCIDENT’: Terrified man held at gunpoint as burglars raid home
News 3 days ago

‘HORRIFIC INCIDENT’: Terrified man held at gunpoint as burglars raid home

By: Fiona Audley