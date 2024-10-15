More than €18m spent buying and insulating properties close to Dublin Airport

THE owners of Dublin Airport have spent more than €18m buying and insulating homes and schools close to the site.

To date the organisation has insulated 170 homes and three schools in the vicinity of the airport.

A further 47 homes have been offered insulation, daa confirmed as it issued the financial figures.

More than €18m has been spent on home buyouts and noise insulation for properties in the communities which neighbour the airport.

Daa has also purchased six homes under its Voluntary Dwelling Purchase Scheme, and claims it is “fully open to buying out more eligible homeowners who wish to move”.

A total of 41 homes have been offered the buy-out scheme so far.

The airport published those figures as it unveiled a new online tool to make it easier for local residents to check their eligibility for the insulation and buyout schemes.

Free to use, the airport’s new Maploom platform will confirm eligibility for those initiatives based on an eircode being entered onto the site.

“The launch of the new Maploom tool will make it easier than ever for people to check if they are eligible for any of our schemes,” Dublin Airport’s Managing Director Gary McLean said.

“Dublin Airport is a significant employer and economic contributor to the areas immediately surrounding the airport, and we’re very conscious that our operations can have an impact on those living and going to school nearby,” he added.

“We’ve already done a huge amount of work and spent a significant amount of money to reduce that impact, and we’re fully committed to doing even more.

“Every week, members of the airport team are visiting the homes and schools of our neighbours to listen, learn and discuss how we can help them.

“The reaction to the new Maploom tool has been really positive and will be beneficial to many in our local communities.”