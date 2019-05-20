The most borrowed books from Irish libraries in 2018 have been revealed
THE MOST borrowed books from Irish public libraries over the course of 2018 have been revealed by the Local Government Management Agency.

Ireland is home an incredible array of literary heroes both past and present.

The Emerald Isle’s love of reading isn’t a preserve of adults either, as the newly published list of popular reads demonstrates.

Children’s books dominate the countdown with JK Rowling’s debut novel,  , Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, topping the list with The Chamber of Secrets and The Prisoner of Azkaban also included in the top five the top five.

The most borrowed adult book in 2018, meanwhile, was Mike McCormack's Solar Bones.

"Encouraging children to read for enjoyment and learning is central to Our Public Libraries 2022, the national Public Library Strategy, so I am very encouraged to see so many children’s books and authors on the list," Tom Enright, Chair of the National Libraries Development Committee, explained.

"The Irish public library collection has over 12 million items available to you completely free, and we are inviting everybody, young and old, to explore what’s on offer."

"Whether you want to come in to your library to browse for a book, use the internet, make use of digital equipment, enjoy the community space and wide range of activities, or you would prefer to download an audiobook, eBook, or online newspaper or magazine from your own home, it is all open to you completely free with your library membership."

The full list of results reads as follows:

Top 20 Books Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling
    2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney
    3. The BFG by Roald Dahl
    4. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by JK Rowling
    5. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by JK Rowling
    6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
    7. Awful Auntie by David Walliams
    8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck by Jeff Kinney
    9. Wonder by RJ Palacio
    10. James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
    11. Ratburger by David Walliams
    12. Matilda by Roald Dahl
    13. The World's Worst Children by David Walliams
    14. Gangsta Granny by David Walliams
    15. Fantastic Mr Fox by Roald Dahl
    16. Demon Dentist by David Walliams
    17. Diary of a Wimpy: The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney
    18. Grandpa's Great Escape by David Walliams
    19. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever by Jeff Kinney
    20. Under the Hawthorn Tree by Marita Conlon-McKenna

Adult Books - Top 20 Books Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

  1. Solar Bones by Mike McCormack
    2. Holding by Graham Norton
    3. Lying in Wait by Liz Nugent
    4. Guinness World Records 2018 by Guinness World Records 2018
    5. The Break by Marian Keyes
    6. The Midnight Line (Jack Reacher 22) by Lee Child
    7. Woman in the Window by A J Finn
    8. The Long Gaze Back: An Anthology of Irish Women Writers edited by Sinead Gleeson
    9. Skin Deep by Liz Nugent
    10. The Plan byAoife Hearne
    11. Night School (Jack Reacher 21) by Lee Child
    12. The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena
    13. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
    14. Karl Henry's Healthy Living Handbook by Karl Henry
    15. Driver Theory Test by Road Safety Authority
    16. The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly
    17. Days Without End by Sebastian Barry
    18. Mindful Walking: Walk Your Way to Mental and Physical Well-Being by Hugh O’Donovan
    19. The Whistler by John Grisham
    20. Smile by Roddy Doyle

Top 20 Authors Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

  1. Roderick Hunt
    2. Roger Hargreaves
    3. Daisy Meadows
    4. Francesca Simon
    5. Julia Donaldson
    6. James Patterson
    7. Enid Blyton
    8. Roald Dahl
    9. Jacqueline Wilson
    10. Dorling Kindersley (Publisher)
    11. David Walliams
    12. Jeff Kinney
    13. Michael Morpurgo
    14. Adam Blade
    15. JK Rowling
    16. Dav Pilkey
    17. Holly Webb
    18. Liz Pichon
    19. Rachel Renee Russell
    20. Dr Seuss

Adult books - Top 20 Authors Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

  1. James Patterson
    2. Nora Roberts
    3. Danielle Steel
    4. Lee Child
    5. Anthony Horowitz
    6. John Grisham
    7. David Baldacci
    8. Michael Connelly
    9. John Boyne
    10. Sheila OFlanagan
    11. Emma Hannigan
    12. Roddy Doyle
    13. Jo Nesbo
    14. Harlan Coben
    15. Clive Gifford
    16. Jojo Moyes
    17. John Connolly
    18. Susan Lewis
    19. Stephen King
    20. Cathy Kelly

