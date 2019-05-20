THE MOST borrowed books from Irish public libraries over the course of 2018 have been revealed by the Local Government Management Agency.

Ireland is home an incredible array of literary heroes both past and present.

The Emerald Isle’s love of reading isn’t a preserve of adults either, as the newly published list of popular reads demonstrates.

Children’s books dominate the countdown with JK Rowling’s debut novel, , Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, topping the list with The Chamber of Secrets and The Prisoner of Azkaban also included in the top five the top five.

The most borrowed adult book in 2018, meanwhile, was Mike McCormack's Solar Bones.

"Encouraging children to read for enjoyment and learning is central to Our Public Libraries 2022, the national Public Library Strategy, so I am very encouraged to see so many children’s books and authors on the list," Tom Enright, Chair of the National Libraries Development Committee, explained.

"The Irish public library collection has over 12 million items available to you completely free, and we are inviting everybody, young and old, to explore what’s on offer."

"Whether you want to come in to your library to browse for a book, use the internet, make use of digital equipment, enjoy the community space and wide range of activities, or you would prefer to download an audiobook, eBook, or online newspaper or magazine from your own home, it is all open to you completely free with your library membership."

The full list of results reads as follows:

Top 20 Books Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney

3. The BFG by Roald Dahl

4. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by JK Rowling

5. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by JK Rowling

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down by Jeff Kinney

7. Awful Auntie by David Walliams

8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck by Jeff Kinney

9. Wonder by RJ Palacio

10. James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

11. Ratburger by David Walliams

12. Matilda by Roald Dahl

13. The World's Worst Children by David Walliams

14. Gangsta Granny by David Walliams

15. Fantastic Mr Fox by Roald Dahl

16. Demon Dentist by David Walliams

17. Diary of a Wimpy: The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney

18. Grandpa's Great Escape by David Walliams

19. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever by Jeff Kinney

20. Under the Hawthorn Tree by Marita Conlon-McKenna

Adult Books - Top 20 Books Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack

2. Holding by Graham Norton

3. Lying in Wait by Liz Nugent

4. Guinness World Records 2018 by Guinness World Records 2018

5. The Break by Marian Keyes

6. The Midnight Line (Jack Reacher 22) by Lee Child

7. Woman in the Window by A J Finn

8. The Long Gaze Back: An Anthology of Irish Women Writers edited by Sinead Gleeson

9. Skin Deep by Liz Nugent

10. The Plan byAoife Hearne

11. Night School (Jack Reacher 21) by Lee Child

12. The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena

13. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

14. Karl Henry's Healthy Living Handbook by Karl Henry

15. Driver Theory Test by Road Safety Authority

16. The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly

17. Days Without End by Sebastian Barry

18. Mindful Walking: Walk Your Way to Mental and Physical Well-Being by Hugh O’Donovan

19. The Whistler by John Grisham

20. Smile by Roddy Doyle

Top 20 Authors Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018:

Roderick Hunt

2. Roger Hargreaves

3. Daisy Meadows

4. Francesca Simon

5. Julia Donaldson

6. James Patterson

7. Enid Blyton

8. Roald Dahl

9. Jacqueline Wilson

10. Dorling Kindersley (Publisher)

11. David Walliams

12. Jeff Kinney

13. Michael Morpurgo

14. Adam Blade

15. JK Rowling

16. Dav Pilkey

17. Holly Webb

18. Liz Pichon

19. Rachel Renee Russell

20. Dr Seuss

Adult books - Top 20 Authors Borrowed in Irish Public Libraries 2018: