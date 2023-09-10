Mother and son die in Co. Cavan house fire
News

A MAN and woman, believed to be a mother and son, have died in a house fire in Co. Cavan.

The tragedy occurred at around 2am on Sunday at a property in Ballyjamesduff.

The woman, aged in her 80s, and the man, who was in his 50s, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, local Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith said his thoughts were with those affected.

"Devastating news from Ballyjamesduff with deaths of woman and man in house fire," the Cavan-Monaghan TD posted on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends at this awfully sad time."

In a statement, gardaí said they attended the incident along with members of the fire service.

"The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course," said a spokesperson.

"The scene of the fire is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The Coroner has been notified. Enquiries are ongoing."

