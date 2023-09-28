Mother charged over child abduction after missing children located by police
News

Jamie-Leigh Kelly, went missing along with her newborn son and daughter, 3

A MOTHER and two other people have been charged after she went missing with her two children in North London earlier this month.

Metropolitan Police issued a public appeal after Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a Family Assessment Centre for vulnerable mothers and children in Colindale at 7.40pm on September 19 with her two children.

Their appeal led police to locate Kelly and the children, her three-year-old daughter and newborn baby boy.

Kelly was arrested on September 22, while the children were found unharmed in Harwich, Essex, two days later on September 24.

Kelly has since been charged with two counts of taking a child in care without lawful authority and one count of assault - relating to an alleged incident on the day she left the centre.

Ashley Hawkins, 52, of Alex Guy Gardens, Dagenham, and Jordan Hardy, 30, of Connor Road, Dagenham, have also been charged with two counts each of child abduction.

The pair appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 25.

Both were remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court the following day and were further remanded to appear at the same court on Monday, October 9.

A 63-year-old woman, who arrested at an address in Essex on September 24 on suspicion of child abduction, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been bailed to a date in December pending further enquiries.

Kelly, of Braithwaite Avenue, Romford, was charged with assault and two counts of taking a child in care without lawful authority on Tuesday, September 26.

She was also further remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 9, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

A man aged 20, who was arrested on September 26 on suspicion of child abduction, remains in custody.

