Mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin opens up about her heartbreak regardless of legal trial verdict

DANIELLE MCLAUGHLIN was tragically murdered in March 2017.

The young Irish woman was travelling in Goa, India before her untimely death.

28-year-old Ms McLaughlin was raped and murdered and was found on a beach.

She had been participating in Holi celebrations in the area with a friend prior to her death.

An Indian national, 24-year-old Vikat Bhagat was charged in connection with her murder.

In a statement, Ms McLaughlin's family said: "[We] are still trying to cope with and come to terms with the tragedy that has occurred.

"Danielle’s family remain hopeful that the truth in relation to Danielle’s untimely death will be made known and that justice in her memory will be done.

"It is expected that the trial of Vikat Bhagat, who remains the only person charged in connection with the case, will take place soon as it is being ‘fast-tracked’ by the Indian authorities."

On this week's Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ, her mother Andrea said she would never have closure over her daughter's death.

According to The Irish Times, Andrea spoke of how she used to message her daughter every day and continues to message her now despite her death: "I still message her. It’s difficult to accept that she’s never coming home. My heart wants to believe she will walk through the door."

She also shared how she didn't even recognise her daughter, usually full of "bright light" at the funeral: "I went to the funeral parlour, but I saw a girl I didn’t recognise."

She expressed wishes of seeing Danielle again, even in her dreams: "I go to bed every night hoping that Danielle will come to me in my dreams."

The family of Ms McLaughlin set up a charity, Truth for Danielle to cover their legal costs in bringing Mr Bhagat to court.