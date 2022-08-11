Mother of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan dies in accident
News

Mother of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan dies in accident

THE MOTHER of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has died suddenly in an accident in Galway.

Mary Ryan was visiting the island of Inishbofin at the time of the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

She was rushed to Galway University Hospital where she died a short time later.

A death notice on rip.ie reads that she died "unexpectedly by peacefully".

"Mary, beloved wife of the late Bob, loving mother of John, Eamon, Robert and Marion; Sadly missed by her children and their partners, her adored grandchildren Harriet, Lorcan, Séamus, Fintan, Isabella, Jack, Oliver, Ino, Tom, Róise, Sean and Harry, great-grandson George, her sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends," the notice continued.

Minister Ryan's representative issued a short statement on his behalf.

The Green Party leader praised the emergency services for going above and beyond for his mother.

“Mary Ryan, mother of John, Eamon, Robert, and Marian died suddenly in the early hours of this morning at University Hospital Galway," the statement read.

“Minister Eamon Ryan wants to thank the Air Ambulance Service as well as staff at University Hospital Galway for their care."

Mary Ryan's funeral mass will take place on Saturday, 13 August at St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule at 10am.

See More: Eamon Ryan, Green Party

Related

Government to be warned that Ireland is not prepared for the climate of the future
News 3 weeks ago

Government to be warned that Ireland is not prepared for the climate of the future

By: Connell McHugh

Dublin Airport Metro plans to be announced today, with completion set for 2034
News 1 month ago

Dublin Airport Metro plans to be announced today, with completion set for 2034

By: Connell McHugh

daa to compensate passengers who missed flights due to long queues
News 2 months ago

daa to compensate passengers who missed flights due to long queues

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Things and places you must see and visit when you come to Ireland
Travel 18 hours ago

Things and places you must see and visit when you come to Ireland

By: irishpost

US politicians stress commitment to peace in Northern Ireland
News 18 hours ago

US politicians stress commitment to peace in Northern Ireland

By: Catriona Gray

Steady demand for birth information under new legislation
News 18 hours ago

Steady demand for birth information under new legislation

By: Mal Rogers

Ronan O' Gara has said 'it's incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of' Dillon Quirke's tragic passing
Sport 19 hours ago

Ronan O' Gara has said 'it's incredibly difficult to accept and make sense of' Dillon Quirke's tragic passing

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start a day earlier after Qatar requested to switch their game to the opening game
Sport 21 hours ago

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start a day earlier after Qatar requested to switch their game to the opening game

By: Conor O'Donoghue