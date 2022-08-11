Mother of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan dies in accident

THE MOTHER of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has died suddenly in an accident in Galway.

Mary Ryan was visiting the island of Inishbofin at the time of the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

She was rushed to Galway University Hospital where she died a short time later.

A death notice on rip.ie reads that she died "unexpectedly by peacefully".

"Mary, beloved wife of the late Bob, loving mother of John, Eamon, Robert and Marion; Sadly missed by her children and their partners, her adored grandchildren Harriet, Lorcan, Séamus, Fintan, Isabella, Jack, Oliver, Ino, Tom, Róise, Sean and Harry, great-grandson George, her sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends," the notice continued.

Minister Ryan's representative issued a short statement on his behalf.

The Green Party leader praised the emergency services for going above and beyond for his mother.

“Mary Ryan, mother of John, Eamon, Robert, and Marian died suddenly in the early hours of this morning at University Hospital Galway," the statement read.

“Minister Eamon Ryan wants to thank the Air Ambulance Service as well as staff at University Hospital Galway for their care."

Mary Ryan's funeral mass will take place on Saturday, 13 August at St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule at 10am.