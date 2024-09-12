Motorcyclist dies following horror collision in Donegal

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a single vehicle collision in Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happeend in Bunbeg yesterday afternoon.

“The single vehicle incident, involving a motorbike, occurred at approximately 2.50pm on the R257,” the police force confirmed today.

“The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured,” they added.

“The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.”

The road, which was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” the police force said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.