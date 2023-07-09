Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Westmeath

A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Westmeath on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.20pm on the N4 at Ballinalack near Mullingar.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while no other people were reported injured.

The N4 at Ballinalack has been closed until Forensic Collision Investigators conclude their examination of the scene on Sunday.

Gardaí have asked road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3.30pm to make this footage available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.