MARKS & SPENCER is pulling out all the stops to make it a Shrove Tuesday to remember with a brilliantly boozy lemon, gin and tonic sauce.

An alcoholic twist on the standard pancake accompaniment of lemon and sugar, it’s made using real gin and actual lemon juice.

It’s probably worth noting at this point that this pancake sauce isn’t likely to leave you nursing a hangover the next day – the gin used in the making of it is just 4% strength.

More importantly, the sauce itself is just 0.5% ABV meaning you’d need to consume a vat load to get even the slightest bit tipsy and even then you’d probably make yourself sick before you get to that point.

Describing itself as possessing a “tart and tangy sauce full of classic, punchy flavour” the sauce is currently only available in M&S stores rather than via the website.

That could change though with plenty of time between now and Pancake Day, which falls on Tuesday March 5th.

That’s a whopping three weeks later than in 2018 and should give you plenty of time to stock up on this rare delicacy.