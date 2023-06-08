‘Much-loved’ car crash victim Matthew Anderson ‘died peacefully’ in hospital family confirms

A MAN who died a week after being injured in a car accident will be remembered by friends and family tomorrow.

Matthew Anderson “peacefully in hospital’ on June 6, a week after he was involved in a two-vehicle car accident in Crumlin, C. Antrim on May 31.

The collision, which occurred on the Moira Road at around 7.15am, also claimed the life of Belfast pensioner Robert Laverty.

The 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Anderson, 28, who lived in Lisburn, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but it was confirmed by PSNI officers on June 6 that he had died.

In a post confirming his death Mr Anderson’s family stated he was “much-loved” and “very deeply regretted by the entire family circle”.

“A Service of Thanksgiving for Matthew’s life will be held in Broomhedge Methodist Church on Friday, June 9 at 11am and thereafter to Lislooney Presbyterian Church Burial Ground, Armagh for a committal,” they added.

The family has requested family flowers only and donations made to Air Ambulance (NI).

Mr Anderson leaves behind his parents Matthew and Jenny, brothers Robert and Patrick, sister Julie and girlfriend Joanne.