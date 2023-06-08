Second man dies a week after car accident
News

A SECOND man has died following a car accident in Co. Antrim last week.

PSNI officers have confirmed the death of Matthew Anderson, who was involved in a two-vehicle car accident in Crumlin on May 31.

The collision, which occurred on the Moira Road at around 7.15am, also claimed the life of Belfast pensioner Robert Laverty.

The 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Anderson, 28, who lived in Lisburn, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but it was confirmed on June 6 that he has since died.

Detective Sergeant McIvor, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 31/05/23.”

See More: Matthew Anderson, PSNI, Robert Laverty

