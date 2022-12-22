Murdered Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant at time of death, detectives say

DETECTIVES FROM the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, Co Armagh.



The 32-year-old died a violent death having been stabbed a number of times, and there are signs of defensive injuries.

A post-mortem has also shown that Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant, resulting in what detectives are calling a "double tragedy".

Police were called to her home in the Silverwood Green area of the town on Monday, and evidence now suggests that she was murdered on the night of Sunday 18 December.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said:

"Officers were called to the property, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It’s distressing to add that Natalie was in fact 15 weeks pregnant. This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy – the death of a mother-to-be, along with her unborn baby.

"Natalie was much loved by her devoted parents and family – and my thoughts are with them at this time. Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

"What should have been a happy time, in the run up to Christmas, has changed to unimaginable heartache and grief.

"I am asking anyone with information to come forward."

Police are in particular appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday 18 December to get in touch.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone travelling in that area between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dash cam footage.

Detective Inspector Caldwell continued:

"Please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/2022.”

"Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days. I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support."

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a Natalie has been released on bail pending further inquiries.