Police name man who died following incident outside bar in Co. Armagh
News

POLICE have named a man who died following an incident outside a bar in Co. Armagh.

Officers were called to the William Street area of Lurgan at around 1am on October 19 where it was reported that a man had fallen while attempting to re-enter a bar.

Robert Paczkowski died following an incident outside a bar in Co. Armagh

He was treated for injuries to his head at the scene of the incident and taken to hospital, where he died yesterday (October 23).

The PSNI have since named the man as 51-year-old Robert Paczkowski.

“Two men have been interviewed by police as part of what is now a manslaughter investigation,” the PSNI have confirmed.

“A file of evidence will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service in due course,” they added.

See More: Armagh, Lurgan, PSNI, Robert Paczkowski

