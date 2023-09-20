'My life was shattered': Widow of murdered father-of-four says his death will haunt her forever

THE WIDOW of a man brutally murdered in Co. Tyrone four years ago has described him as her 'entire world'.

Pat Ward, 30, suffered 'horrific and multiple injuries' having been beaten, kicked and stabbed during the attack in Clogher in February 2019.

At Dungannon Crown Court today, a former couple were jailed in relation to the death.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Ward's wife Ellen said she was heartbroken that her husband wouldn't get to see their four young children grow up.

"Pat was my husband, and my entire world," she said.

"He was the most loving family man, who simply idolised our four children: Tom, Leonie, Chanara and Pat Junior.

"When Pat was murdered, my life was shattered.

"I lost the love of my life, and the way in which he died will haunt me forever.

"I can't begin to understand how anyone could inflict such brutality, such cruelty, upon another living being.

"Our children were so young when Pat's life was taken – Pat Junior was just a baby.

"They have been left to grow up without their father.

"breaks my heart'

"We’re trying to get on with our lives, but it honestly breaks my heart that Pat isn't here.

"He won't be around to see their birthdays and to celebrate each Christmas.

"He isn't here with me to watch them grow up."

Mrs Ward welcomed the sentences handed down today but said the family continued to grieve the loss of their loved one.

"I am relieved that today’s sentence has finally been passed, and I’m truly grateful to all who played a part in the process," she said.

"But it won't of course bring my husband back.

"It's not just myself and the children who continue to grieve.

"Pat's parents, the wider family, and our closest friends have all suffered terribly."

Niall Cox, 28, will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

His partner at the time, Karen Marie McDonald, 37, was sentenced to 10 years, having previously been found guilty of manslaughter.

She will serve half of her sentence on licence.