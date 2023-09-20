Man and woman sentenced in relation to 'brutal' 2019 murder of father-of-four in Co. Tyrone
News

CCTV captured Niall Cox dragging the body of Pat Ward, right, into an alleyway (Images: PSNI)

A MAN and woman have been jailed in relation to the 2019 murder of Pat Ward.

Mr Ward, 30, was found dead in an alleyway in Clogher, Co. Tyrone on February 9, 2019.

The father-of-four had suffered 'horrific and multiple injuries' having been beaten, kicked and stabbed.

At Dungannon Crown Court today, Niall Cox, 28, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

His partner at the time, Karen Marie McDonald, 37, was sentenced to 10 years, having previously been found guilty of manslaughter.

"Pat was a loving husband, son and father to four young children," said Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey.

"His wife and family have been robbed of their loved one in this most brutal and senseless attack."

Body abandoned in alleyway

According to police, Mr Ward was attacked in McDonald's home in the McCrea Park area of Clogher.

He had been socialising at the property with both defendants before the fatal assault took place.

CCTV footage showed Cox, briefly assisted by McDonald, dragging Mr Ward's body from the house shortly before 6.45am on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

"Cox continues to drag the victim towards and into an alleyway," said DI McGarvey.

"Here, he abandons Mr Ward and returns to the house.

"Distressingly, later that morning, Mr Ward's lifeless body is found by a couple of passers-by.

"The results of a post mortem show that he had sustained horrific and multiple injuries to his head and upper body.

"He had been beaten, kicked and stabbed."

She added: "While I hope today's outcome offers the family some degree of closure, I'm mindful that it won’t take away their heartache or sadness.

"Their worlds have been torn apart, and my thoughts and that of the team are with them."

Half of McDonald’s sentence will be served in custody and half on licence

See More: Clogher, Tyrone

