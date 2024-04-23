Nancy Pelosi celebrates ‘emerald thread in American history’ during visit to Ireland

NANCY PELOSI paid tribute to the ‘emerald thread in American history’ while on a trip to Ireland this week.

The former speaker of the US House of Representatives received several awards and took time to meet with President Higgins during her brief visit to the Emerald Isle this week.

On Sunday, April 21, Ms Pelosi became the inaugural recipient of the Fulbright Ireland Public Service Award.

She received the award at an event held at the residence of the US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin in Dublin.

It marked her “extraordinary contribution to public service and political life”.

During the event, Ms Pelosi spoke of her commitment to advancing democracy at home and around the world.

When asked if she would like to see a united Ireland during her lifetime, Ms Pelosi said “that’s a question for Ireland,” before adding that she thought it was “an exciting idea”.

“What would be important about [that path] is how you arrive at it and I think it’s an exciting idea, but it’s up to the Irish to decide that,” she explained.

Earlier that day, Ms Pelosi met with Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Ms Pelosi, who served as the 52nd speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023, last visited Mr Higgins’ home in 2019 when he hosted a working meeting for a US Congressional delegation there.

Speaking after their meeting earlier this week, Ms Pelosi said she was “privileged” to meet the President once again.

“For generations, Ireland has been the emerald thread in the fabric of American history and national life,” she said.

“Yesterday, it was my privilege to meet with President Michael D. Higgins to celebrate the enduring bonds of friendship between our countries,” she added.

Ms Pelosi was accompanied by her husband Paul, Ambassador Cronin and senior staffer, Kate Knudson at her meeting with the President.

Yesterday, Ms Pelosi met with Taosieach Simon Harris at Government buildings, before heading to University College Dublin (UCD) to receive an honorary degree and the Sutherland Leadership Award at a Gala Dinner held in the O’Reilly Hall.