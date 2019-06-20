Netflix confirms price rises for Irish subscribers
News

Netflix confirms price rises for Irish subscribers

NETFLIX has confirmed price rises for Irish subscribers will come into effect from today, just weeks after the streaming service raised the cost of its subscription plans in the UK.

The standard subscription will increase by €1 to €11.99 per month and the premium plan will rise by €2 to €15.99, both in Ireland and a number of other European countries.

However, the company's basic subscription will remain unchanged at €7.99 per month.

The price increases will roll out to all new members immediately, Netflix said – while existing members will be notified by email, as well as within the Netflix app, a month before the new fees are applied to them.

It comes less than a month after Netflix customers in the UK were hit with similar price hikes at the end of May.

Advertisement

Apple and Disney are launching rival streaming platforms later this year (Image: iStock)

The company, which will celebrate a decade of streaming content next year, said the latest cost increases were the first for Irish customers since October 2017.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said: "We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product.”

"Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content."

Netflix, which has 140 million subscribers globally, is currently the most popular streaming service worldwide ahead of Amazon's Prime – but is bracing itself for the arrival into the market later this year of fellow media giants Apple and Disney.

Apple TV+ – which arrives in September – will offer subscribers both original and licensed television and film content through the company's upcoming Apple TV app, and is slated to become accessible to numerous consumer electronics devices including those of Apple's competitors.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Disney+ – which launches in November – will offer its customers a mind-boggling catalogue of Disney-owned content; including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Avatar, The Simpsons as well as all classic Walt Disney Animation Studios movies.

See More: Netflix, Netflix Ireland, Price Increase, Streaming

Related

Netflix and Disney facing calls to boycott Northern Ireland over its strict abortion laws
News 2 weeks ago

Netflix and Disney facing calls to boycott Northern Ireland over its strict abortion laws

By: Aidan Lonergan

Netflix making mini-series about Thai cave rescue
News 1 month ago

Netflix making mini-series about Thai cave rescue

By: Jack Beresford

Netflix announce actress cast to play Princess Diana on The Crown
News 2 months ago

Netflix announce actress cast to play Princess Diana on The Crown

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

English man arrested for manslaughter in connection to death of footballer Emiliano Sala
News 15 hours ago

English man arrested for manslaughter in connection to death of footballer Emiliano Sala

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump vows to cure cancer and AIDS as he kicks off his 2020 campaign
News 16 hours ago

Donald Trump vows to cure cancer and AIDS as he kicks off his 2020 campaign

By: Harry Brent

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine
News 18 hours ago

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine

By: Harry Brent

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn
News 22 hours ago

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn

By: Aidan Lonergan

Hillary Clinton quotes legendary Irish poet WB Yeats as she attacks 'rough beast' Donald Trump
News 1 day ago

Hillary Clinton quotes legendary Irish poet WB Yeats as she attacks 'rough beast' Donald Trump

By: Aidan Lonergan