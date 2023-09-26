New diaspora website offers ‘invaluable resources’ and connections for Irish away from home

A NEWLY launched website offers valuable information and support for Irish people living around the world and those who wish to return home.

Created by the Dublin-based Crosscare Irish Diaspora Support Project, the diasporasupport.ie online platform is designed to “support, inform, and connect Ireland’s global diaspora”.

It was officially unveiled today by Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with responsibility for the Diaspora, Sean Fleming.

“Our people, home and abroad, represent this island’s greatest asset and the Irish government is committed to supporting the Irish diaspora and to working alongside emigrant support organisations in providing key services to the Irish abroad,” he said.

“While over the past twenty years, the Irish Government’s Emigrant Support Programme (ESP) has supported Irish community organisations all over the world, we recognise that there is also important diaspora engagement work being done at home.

“Crosscare is one of the Government’s key Irish-based strategic partners in that regard and we have been happy to provide financial support to the organisation through the ESP for a number of years.

“Through its Irish Diaspora Support Project, Crosscare has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the needs of Irish people who have been living abroad but have decided to return home are met.

“As Minister for Diaspora, I look forward to continuing to support Crosscare’s invaluable work.”

Crosscare claim their new website comes at the perfect time, with recently released figures from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) showing some 30,500 Irish citizens emigrated in the year to April 2023.

“This is an invaluable resource for this growing cohort,” they explain, “providing them with up-to-date information and assistance on the opportunities and challenges involved in what, for many, are life-changing decisions.”

Among its features, the new website provides practical information for Irish people on emigration and the return to Ireland, including checklists and guides to working abroad.

It also includes an Irish Diaspora Directory, an on-demand training and webinar video library and a series of blogs spotlighting global Irish stories, partners, and destination guides.

Diasporasupport.ie also provides vital information to Irish citizens who return to Ireland from abroad, some of whom have spent decades away from home.

This week’s CSO report revealed that some 29,600 Irish citizens returned to their homeland in the year to April.

Sarah Owen, Crosscare Irish Diaspora Support Project Leader, said of their website launch: “Diasporasupport.ie is our offering to the global Irish community.

“We believe it will be a valuable resource for Irish citizens at all stages of their migration.”

She added: “We aim to ensure that every Irish emigrant feels supported and connected, no matter where they are in the world. We are grateful for the Emigrant Support Programme funding, which made this digital platform possible and is a testament to the Government of Ireland’s dedication to ensuring the welfare of the Irish diaspora."

The launch of diasporasupport.ie aligns with Crosscare’s mission to serve those most in need among the diaspora.

Through the platform, the charity is inviting the global Irish community to “connect and leverage emigration and return information at their fingertips”.

For more about Crosscare Irish Diaspora Support Project click here.