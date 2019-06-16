A new Katie Taylor mural has gone up in Dublin

KATIE TAYLOR has been immortalised in Dublin as a new mural created in her honour has been discovered.

The mural has gone up Phibsborough over the weekend and artist Emmalene Blake posted a photo of her creation on Instagram to celebrate.

It can be found outside the Back Page cafe in Phibsborough, who described it as “our tribute to Ireland’s and now the world’s greatest.”

Taylor herself commented on the post saying “so cool, thanks so much” to Blake.

Katie was crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the world after beating Belgium's Delfine Persoon by majority decision at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

The Bray native clawed her way to victory, albeit in somewhat controversial fashion, becoming Ireland’s latest success story in combat sports.

Following her victory, she told reporters, “This is what I’ve dreamed of since turning pro.

“This was my ultimate goal. To have all five belts and to make history in my sport, this is what it’s all about. This is why I sacrifice so much, why I train so hard.”

On her return to Co. Wicklow, locals lined the streets to welcome their hero home.

Bray councillor Joe Behan insisted that he wanted to commission some form of artwork - whether it be a mural or a statue - to honour Katie, despite the fact that Taylor herself modestly told her family that she wasn’t keen on the idea.

It appears Dublin have beaten Bray to the punch, anyway.

Here’s to you Katie!