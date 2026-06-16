Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Waterford

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a woman’s body was found in Waterford.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was discovered at a house in a rural area at Ardsallagh near Youghal Bridge.

Gardaí were called to the house just after 2pm yesterday (June 15) where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Dungarvan Garda Station, the police force confirmed today.

A Garda family liaison officer has also been appointed to support the family.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested today in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular those who were in the Ardsallagh or Youghal Bridge areas in recent days,” they said in a statement.

“Road users with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from the area, are also urged to come forward,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 848600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.”

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