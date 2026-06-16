New search underway in connection with Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob murders

GARDAÍ investigating the unsolved murders of two Irish women have begun a search on open ground in Co. Wicklow this week.

Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob both went missing in separate incidents in the 1990s and have never been seen again.

Ms Dullard went missing after attempting to hitchhike home to Co. Kilkenny from Dublin on the night of November 9, 1995.

No one has ever been charged over the 21-year-old's disappearance, which gardaí have since classified as a murder investigation.

Ms Jacob was last seen at around 3pm on July 28, 1998, as she made her way to her home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí believe she was murdered on the day she disappeared or in the days that followed.

Yesterday officers investigating their disappearances began a search operation on open ground at a location in Co. Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

“Gardaí were assisted by the Defence Forces, under Aid to Civil Power arrangements in completing a technical ground survey of an area in Co. Wicklow, near the Wicklow/Kildare border,” the police force said in a statement.

“This area of land will now be searched and subject to excavation and forensic examinations over the coming days,” they added.

The search operation is being led by the Serious Crime Review Team and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with Gardaí from the Kildare/Carlow Division.

It is also supported by the Garda National Technical Bureau and the Wicklow Garda Division.

“An Garda Síochána has been and continues to keep the families of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob updated in relation to these investigations and they have been fully appraised of these developments,” a garda spokesperson said as the search begun.

“We appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527 730 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” they added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.