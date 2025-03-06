New speed camera goes live on busy Irish road tomorrow – with €160 fine for offenders
News

A NEWLY installed speed camera on one of Ireland’s busiest roads will be in use as of tomorrow.

The average speed camera has been installed between Cullen and Ballymagarvey in Co.Meath.

The newly installed camera will go live tomorrow in Co. Meath

It will be switched on tomorrow (March 7), Gardaí have confirmed, with penalties being issued from 12noon onwards.

“Vehicles detected driving in excess of the 100km/h posted speed limit will be subject to prosecution from 12 midday, Friday 7th March 2025,” the police force confirmed in a statement

“Prosecution of speeding offences take place by Fixed Charge Notice,” they added.

“The current Fixed Charge Notice is €160 fine accompanied by 3 penalty points.”

A number of new speed cameras have been installed at accident blackspots on roads across Ireland over the past year.

In December two new static speed safety camera systems went live on the N17 in Ballinsmaula in Co. Mayo and the N59 in Aubwee, Co. Galway.

Prior to that two average speed cameras were installed in Cavan and Mayo last October.

One is in place between Kilduff and BIllis, Cavan on the N3, while the other was installed between Lislackagh and Cuilmore in Swinford on the N5.

They are part of the force’s ongoing initiative to reduce accidents on Ireland’s roads.

