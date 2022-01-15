New suspect in Ashling Murphy inquiry in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries
A NEW person of interest in the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offlay has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The man has been in a Dublin hospital since Thursday night with “serious facial injuries”, The Times reports, and is due to be interviewed by detectives once he is deemed well enough.

Gardaí were contacted by hospital staff about the arrival of a patient with unexplained injuries – over 24 hours after the horrific murder took place – and began carrying out background checks while the man was being monitored on Friday night, according to The Irish Times.

It remains uncertain when he will be fit for interview but Gardaí are hopeful that will happen imminently.

In the meantime, properties linked to person of interest in Dublin were searched by Gardaí on Friday night.

A forensic examination from a mountain bike left at the scene of the 23-year-old primary school teacher’s murder has also produced DNA evidence, The Times reports, which will be cross-checked against the suspect.

The man identified as a “person of interest” resembles a man who Gardaí were already looking to speak to in relation to the crime, according to The Times.

Though Gardaí say they have made significant headway with the investigation, and the Irish Mirror reports that some sources anticipate a breakthrough in the coming days, they have not disclosed further details of what remains an active investigation.

