New WHO estimate places Covid death toll at almost 15 million
News

New WHO estimate places Covid death toll at almost 15 million

NEW ESTIMATES from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic across 2020 and 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million).

This is up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.

"These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and better outcomes."

Excess mortality is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from earlier years.

Excess mortality includes deaths associated with COVID-19 directly (due to the disease) or indirectly (due to the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society).

Deaths linked indirectly to COVID-19 are attributable to other health conditions for which people were unable to access prevention and treatment because health systems were overburdened by the pandemic. The estimated number of excess deaths can be influenced also by deaths averted during the pandemic due to lower risks of certain events, like motor-vehicle accidents or occupational injuries.

Most of the excess deaths are concentrated in South-East Asia, Europe and the Americas (84%). Middle-income countries account for 81% of the 14.9 million excess deaths (53% in lower-middle-income countries and 28% in upper-middle-income countries) over the 24-month period, with high-income and low-income countries each accounting for 15% and 4%, respectively.

The global death toll was higher for men than for women - 57% male, 43% female - and higher among older adults.

The WHO said the 14.9 million figure was produced by leading world experts who developed a methodology to generate estimates where data is lacking.

"The United Nations system is working together to deliver an authoritative assessment of the global toll of lives lost from the pandemic. This work is an important part of UN DESA’s ongoing collaboration with WHO and other partners to improve global mortality estimates," said Mr Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

See More: Covid-19, Covid Death Toll, World Health Organisation

Related

Ireland records nearly 64,000 Covid cases over St Patrick's weekend
News 1 month ago

Ireland records nearly 64,000 Covid cases over St Patrick's weekend

By: Connell McHugh

President calls for universal access to vaccines and ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick's Day message
News 1 month ago

President calls for universal access to vaccines and ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick's Day message

By: Connell McHugh

€100,000 to be paid to families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19 while working
News 1 month ago

€100,000 to be paid to families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19 while working

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action
Sport 3 hours ago

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup
Sport 4 hours ago

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer
Sport 6 hours ago

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism
News 7 hours ago

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism

By: Connell McHugh

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night
Sport 7 hours ago

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue