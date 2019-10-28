New Zealand fan rues getting tattoo depicting All Blacks as 2019 World Cup champions
New Zealand fan rues getting tattoo depicting All Blacks as 2019 World Cup champions

A NEW Zealand fan was so confident about the All Blacks retaining the Rugby World Cup after their thumping win over Ireland, he went and got a tattoo to celebrate their seemingly inevitable success. 

Ireland were a distinct second best to Steve Hansen’s team in their quarter-final clash in Tokyo earlier this month, with the southern hemisphere side running out 41-14 winners.

It was a disappointing end to a tournament that had promised so much for Ireland.

But for New Zealand fan Shaun Pollard, the victory was the start of the celebrations.

The avid All Blacks fan took the thumping win as the clearest sign yet that New Zealand would retain the Webb Ellis Cup for a second successive time.

He was so confident, in fact, that he went and got a tattoo of the iconic piece of silverware featuring all of the years the All Blacks have won.

That number included, rather boldly, 2019.

Sharing an image of the inking on social media, Shaun soon found himself going viral.

He remained as confident as ever though, telling the New Zealand Herald: "I'm backing them 100% like I always have.”

“If you're a loyal fan, you believe they're going to win. If you doubt yourself, you're not going to win, are you", he added.

That confidence proved misplaced, however, when the All Blacks proceeded to go down 19-7 to an admittedly unfancied England in the semi-finals.

It's a situation that has left Shaun with a permanent reminder of New Zealand's World Cup disappointment.

The All Blacks fan can at least console himself with the knowledge it was New Zealand's first World Cup defeat in 18 matches.

Shaun has yet to comment publicly on New Zealand's shock defeat to England.

