AND YOU thought you were having a crappy day.

Niall Horan is a man of many talents.

Musician, actor and, now, occasional pigeon handler.

Well, something like that anyway.

The Irish singer confirmed that latter of the three during a memorable appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Alas it proved memorable for all the wrong reasons. 

The One Direction star appeared alongside the British TV host on his show’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment. 

However, it wasn’t the 26-year-old's singing efforts that ended up dominating the social media headlines. 

Instead, much of the discussion centred on the unfortunate moment Horan found himself being pooed on by a pigeon. 

To make matters worse, the Irishman had earlier been telling Corden about his pathological fear of the bird. 

“I hate birds. Mostly pigeons, I do enjoy a good walk in the park but the minute pigeons come into it,” he said. 

“I think they’re horrible, I just don’t like them. I don’t like the fact they’re not that scared of us until you get really close to them. 

“People have to run at a flock of pigeons to get them to move.” 

Evidently keen to make light of the situation, Corden took Horan to a bird handler try and help him face his phobia. 

Cut to the One Direction singer, not only holding one pigeon, named Ted, in his hand, but watching on awkwardly while two landed on his head and shoulders. 

That was bad enough but then one of the birds began to defecate on the pop star. 

His reaction said it all. 

“I swear this has actually made my phobia worse,” Horan said. 

“He’s just pooed on my back. I’m pretty sure… It’s the one on my head that’s freaking me out.” 

The singer added just to be clear: “This is the worst day of my life, all thanks to James Corden. 

“I usually trust you but I just had three pigeons and one of them pooed on me. Can we just get back in the car now? Please?” 

While Horan won plenty of brownie points (no pun intended) for taking the joke in his stride, it’s one that is likely to leave a mark.  

A lot like a bit of…well, you know. 

