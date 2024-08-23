Nicholas Rossi to stand trial in Utah accused of sex crimes
News

Nicholas Rossi to stand trial in Utah accused of sex crimes

EXTRADITED Nicholas Rossi departs Edinburgh Sheriff Court after a hearing in July, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland (Getty Images)

A MAN accused of faking his own death to escape a court appearance, as well as claiming to be an Irish orphan to avoid extradition from Scotland, is to stand trial in Utah, a judge has ruled.

Nicholas Rossi (37) was finally extradited from Britain to the US in January after a lengthy case in the Scottish courts. He spent more than two years fighting the case claiming to be an Irish orphan. He insists he has been a victim of mistaken identity, maintaining throughout that he is Irishman Arthur Knight.

An obituary published online claimed Rossi died on February 29 2020 of late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

District Judge Barry Lawrence ruled during Rossi’s preliminary hearing in Utah that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial, KTVX-TV reported.

Prosecutors say Rossi, 37, raped a 26-year-old former girlfriend in 2008 in Utah.

In a separate case, he is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, that same year. He was not identified as a suspect for about a decade due to a backlog of DNA tests at the Utah State Crime Lab, according to Associated Press.

Utah County court documents show that Rossi is also accused of sexual assault, harassment and possible kidnapping in Rhode Island, Ohio and Massachusetts, KTVX-TV reported.

Rossi is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment and bail hearing on October 17.

Related

Court appearance for Martin McCauley in connection with RUC deaths
News 42 minutes ago

Court appearance for Martin McCauley in connection with RUC deaths

By: Grainne Conroy

‘Carlichauns’ – a new Irish kids’ entertainment brand
News 1 day ago

‘Carlichauns’ – a new Irish kids’ entertainment brand

By: Irish Post

Nell McCafferty, campaigning journalist and activist, dies at 80
News 2 days ago

Nell McCafferty, campaigning journalist and activist, dies at 80

By: Irish Post

Latest

Toxic blue-green algae spotted on Ireland’s north coast
News 2 days ago

Toxic blue-green algae spotted on Ireland’s north coast

By: Irish Post

A new era for Fort Myers
Travel 3 days ago

A new era for Fort Myers

By: James Ruddy

Dr Mike Lynch confirmed dead —five bodies retrieved
News 3 days ago

Dr Mike Lynch confirmed dead —five bodies retrieved

By: Irish Post

Craic, not chauvinism – celebrating Irishness
Comment 3 days ago

Craic, not chauvinism – celebrating Irishness

By: Joe Horgan

A composition for all seasons — Vivaldi masterpiece is reimagined by Irish composer
Entertainment 3 days ago

A composition for all seasons — Vivaldi masterpiece is reimagined by Irish composer

By: Irish Post