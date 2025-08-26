Festival boasting 250 events will celebrate 'shared love of history' in Dublin

A FESTIVAL dedicated to celebrating the history of Ireland’s capital city will take place next month featuring more than 250 events.

Launched by Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam at an event held at the city’s Huguenot Cemetery, the Dublin Festival of History aims to “highlight fresh perspectives on history and its importance in our everyday lives”.

“The Dublin Festival of History is a celebration of the shared love for history,” Cllr McAdam said.

“Dublin has been shaped by the events, places and people of its past and this festival helps brings those stories to life over the course of the festival,” he added.

“Dubliners and visitors alike have a great opportunity to take in the wonderful history of our capital city.”

This year’s festival boasts a bustling programme featuring more than 250 free events, which take place from September 26 to October 12 at venues across the city.

It all begins with a ‘Big Weekend’, featuring talks, debates and panel discussions, which is due to be held in the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House from September 27 – 28.

“This year’s festival has attracted best-selling Irish and international historians to Dublin for a high-profile programme of history and debate,” the organisers state.

Highlights include a talk by author Iain MacGregor on his book The Hiroshima Men, a gripping exploration of the individuals behind the creation and deployment of the first atomic bomb.

Kate Vigurs’ will also be on hand to talk about her book, Mission Europe: The Secret History of the Women of Special Operations Executive.

The tome shines a spotlight on the extraordinary women who risked everything behind enemy lines.

Also featured on the lineup are Jane Draycott’s Fulvia: The Woman Who Broke All the Rules in Ancient Rome, bringing to life one of antiquity’s most remarkable women; Sam Dalrymple’s Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia, and Great Irish Wives, where author Nicola Pierce focuses on ten wives who were instrumental in their famous husbands' success.

These include Matilda Tone, Mary O’Connell, George Yeats and Beatrice Behan.

“Dublin Festival of History is a fantastic festival that showcases the depth of stories from the capital and internationally,” Deputy City Librarian Brendan Teeling said this week.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to experience history that Dubliners would not have previously known, to brush up on historical favourites and to delve deep into topics that are not widely spoken about," he added.

Also speaking at the launch event, Iseult Dunne, CEO of Dublin City Council Culture Company, said they were “delighted to partner with Dublin City Libraries to create so many opportunities for people to take part in culture, heritage and stories of history”.

She added: “With events in every corner of the city, in libraries, community centres, civic spaces, and on our streets, we hope that everyone can find something that is engaging and enjoyable for them.”

The Dublin Festival of History is an annual free festival from Dublin City Council, which is organised by Dublin City Libraries in partnership with the Dublin City Council Culture Company.

All the events are free, but booking is recommended to secure a place at the sessions. See the full programme here. Booking opens today.