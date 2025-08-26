Trailer released for Daniel Day-Lewis’ latest film which marks his son's directorial debut

THE trailer has been released for the much-anticipated new film which brings Irish acting icon Daniel Day-Lewis back to the big screen.

Anemone is set for release on October 6.

It is the first film that Wicklow-based Day-Lewis has starred in in nearly a decade.

The three-time Oscar winner last appeared in the Phantom Thread in 2017, which earned him another Oscar nod.

His latest role is something of a family affair as he co-wrote Anemone with his son Ronan Day-Lewis.

Ronan is also directing the production, marking his directorial debut.

Producers Focus Features, who are partnering with Brad Pitt’s Plan B on the project, released the trailer for the film this week, which they say explores the “complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons”.

Set in the north of England, with filming taking place in the likes of Warrington, Manchester and Chester over the past year, Day-Lewis plays the lead role of Ray Stoker, a man wrestling with his past.

He stars alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator,” Focus Features Chairman, Peter Kujawski said when the project was first confirmed in 2024.

“They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B,” he added.

Daniel Day-Lewis's father, the poet Cecil Day-Lewis, was born in Co. Laois.

For the past two decades the actor, who was born in London, has lived in Wicklow, with his wife, film director Rebecca Miller, and their family.