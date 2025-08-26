Drug seizure and arrest at Rosslare Europort leads to formal charges
News

Drug seizure and arrest at Rosslare Europort leads to formal charges

A 51-year-old man has been formally charged following the seizure of cannabis worth over €3 million at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

Tony Abbey, from Tullow in Co. Carlow, was arrested on Saturday after customs officers discovered approximately 150 kilograms of the drug concealed in a truck that had arrived by ferry from Spain.

The truck was stopped and searched as part of routine customs checks.

Abbey appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court, where he was charged with two counts of drug possession.

Detective Garda Stephen Burke provided evidence of the arrest and charges, informing the court that Abbey works as an international haulier.

Citing the seriousness of the allegations, Detective Burke opposed the granting of bail.

In response, Abbey’s solicitor emphasised his client’s cooperation with customs officials during the inspection of the truck.

Abbey also addressed the court directly, stating he would fully comply with any bail conditions imposed.

The presiding judge granted bail under strict terms, requiring an independent surety of €40,000 along with €20,000 from the accused, supported by documentation showing the availability of funds.

Conditions of bail also include reporting twice daily to Tullow Garda Station, observing a fixed curfew and refraining from applying for travel documents.

Abbey was remanded in custody with consent to bail and is scheduled to appear again before Wexford District Court later this week.

See More: Co. Wexford, Drugs, Drugs Bust, Rosslare Europort

Related
News 2 years ago

Gardaí make 25th anniversary appeal for information on disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 years ago

John F. Kennedy visited his great-grandfather’s ancestral home in Ireland on this day in 1963

By: Jack Beresford

Sport 4 years ago

Irish man nominated for 'greatest athlete of all time' award

By: Michael Murphy

Latest
Culture 22 hours ago

The bodhrán - from obscurity to national emblem

By: Mal Rogers

Entertainment 22 hours ago

TEN MINUTES with Catherine Leen

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 22 hours ago

On the record — reviewing Ireland's latest albums

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Culture 2 days ago

An ordinary Dublin boyhood seen through an extraordinary eye

By: Mal Rogers

Travel 3 days ago

Travel writer Michael McDonagh's dog gives the lowdown on travelling to Ireland with his ‘owners’

By: Saoirse (assisted by Michael McDonagh)

Comment 3 days ago

When security comes at the price of liberty

By: Paul Donovan