Drug seizure and arrest at Rosslare Europort leads to formal charges

A 51-year-old man has been formally charged following the seizure of cannabis worth over €3 million at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

Tony Abbey, from Tullow in Co. Carlow, was arrested on Saturday after customs officers discovered approximately 150 kilograms of the drug concealed in a truck that had arrived by ferry from Spain.

The truck was stopped and searched as part of routine customs checks.

Abbey appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court, where he was charged with two counts of drug possession.

Detective Garda Stephen Burke provided evidence of the arrest and charges, informing the court that Abbey works as an international haulier.

Citing the seriousness of the allegations, Detective Burke opposed the granting of bail.

In response, Abbey’s solicitor emphasised his client’s cooperation with customs officials during the inspection of the truck.

Abbey also addressed the court directly, stating he would fully comply with any bail conditions imposed.

The presiding judge granted bail under strict terms, requiring an independent surety of €40,000 along with €20,000 from the accused, supported by documentation showing the availability of funds.

Conditions of bail also include reporting twice daily to Tullow Garda Station, observing a fixed curfew and refraining from applying for travel documents.

Abbey was remanded in custody with consent to bail and is scheduled to appear again before Wexford District Court later this week.