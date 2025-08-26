Appeal for witnesses after elderly woman dies in Cork collision
Appeal for witnesses after elderly woman dies in Cork collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman died in a collision in Co. Cork.

The woman, aged in her 90s, was involved in a single vehicle collision as she drove in the Dunkettle Ballinglanna area of Glanmire at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon (August 25).

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the police force said in a statement issued today.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.10pm [on August 25] are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Cork, Glanmire

