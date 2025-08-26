Detectives appeal for information on ‘brutal’ murder of Sean Small
DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a man whose body was found outside a property in Co. Down have appealed for the public’s help.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation following the death of the man in Newcastle, who has since been named as Sean Small.

The 84-year-old, who lived in the area, was last seen alive on August 19 and a £20k reward has now been offered for information that leads officers to whoever killed him.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the victim,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said in a statement today.

“We received a report at around 10.30pm, on August 24, that a man in his 80’s had been found outside a property in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle.

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead and has been named as 84-year-old Sean Small from the town.”

She added: “This was a brutal and sustained attack and while our investigation is at a very early stage, Detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances around this murder. In order to do this, we need the public’s help."

Sean Small's body was found outside a property in Newcastle, Co. Down (Pic: PSNI)

The PSNI now believes that Mr Small was last seen alive on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 19.

“We need to speak to anyone who was in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle on August 19 or following days, or who may have witnessed anyone or anything they thought was suspicious or out of the ordinary,” Det Chf Insp Foreman said.

“Has anyone you are close to acted strangely over the last few days or broken from their usual routine?” she added.

“I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101.

“If you have photos or footage including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, of this area or the wider Tullybrannigan and Bryansford Road areas, please share these with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U19-PO1."

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £20k for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Small's murder

“I know that the local community will be in shock following the news of this terrible crime, however I want to provide reassurance that detectives are working as quickly as possible to understand how and why this murder has taken place," Det Chf Insp Foreman said.

“Your information could be crucial in helping officers understand exactly what has happened, and to ensure we can secure justice for the victim’s family," she added.

See More: Investigation, Murder, PSNI, Sean Small

