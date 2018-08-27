Nine fire trucks respond to incident at Limerick metal factory

Images and videos of the fire were shared online.

The fire broke out at United Metals factory on the Ballysimon Road.

It's not yet known how the fire broke out but a spokesperson for Munster Fire Control said it was alerted to the scene at 8.18pm this evening.

Nine fire trucks rushed to the scene to douse the blaze, in which no casualties have been reported.

10 units of @LimerickFire and Clare Fire and Rescue tackling large blaze at United Metals on Ballysimon Road. No reports of injuries. @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/xXQUXziMFF — Eric Clarke (@ericgclarke) August 27, 2018

Major fire at United Metals , Ballysimon Road,Limerick. Fire services from Limerick and Clare at the scene. pic.twitter.com/VfJB82yEIW — JJ Bowles Pub (@jjbowlespub) August 27, 2018