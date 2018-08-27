Nine fire trucks respond to incident at Limerick metal factory
News

Images and videos of the fire were shared online.

The fire broke out at United Metals factory on the Ballysimon Road.

It's not yet known how the fire broke out but a spokesperson for Munster Fire Control said it was alerted to the scene at 8.18pm this evening.

Nine fire trucks rushed to the scene to douse the blaze, in which no casualties have been reported.

