No charges brought for alleged Healy-Ray pub Covid breach
NO charges will be filed following an investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions in a pub owned by Danny Healy-Rae.

Findings of a Gardai investigation were sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who has decided not to prosecute over alleged breaches thought to have occurred last summer.

Killarney gardaí investigated after footage and still images emerged on social media of apparent indoor gatherings, without masks or social distancing, allegedly shot at the Healy-Rae-owned establishment in Kilgarvan.

“An investigation file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who has since directed no prosecution in the matter,” the Garda Press Office confirmed this weekend.

The event in question was thought to have been a family wedding taking place last July, before indoor hospitality restrictions had been relaxed.

When asked about the footage which was posted on the Radio Kerry site, RTE reports that Danny Healy-Rae's son Johnny said the family was aware of it but that he had not seen it himself.

Though declining to comment further, he said: "We are looking at the circumstances and may have a comment later".

Speaking today, Johnny Healy-Ray told RTE that the family were not going to comment on the DPPs decision not to prosecute.

