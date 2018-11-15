Government report calls for 'No Fry Zones' around Irish schools
News

Government report calls for 'No Fry Zones' around Irish schools

KEBAB SHOPS, fried chicken restaurants, and chippers could all be banned from opening near schools under planning regulations proposed in a government report.

The Oireachtas Children's Committee Report on Childhood Obesity outlines 20 recommendations designed to help Ireland's emerging obesity crisis.

Chief among these is the implementation of "No Fry Zones" that would prevent fast food outlets from opening and operating near to schools.

The report also calls for stricter controls on junk food advertising along with a ban on vending machines selling sweets, snacks and soft drinks in schools.

The Oireachtas Children's Committee Report is also calling on the authorities to help identify "obesity hotspots" across Ireland - areas where lower-income families suffer from food poverty.

Advertisement

Another measure proposed in the new report is a nationwide audit to help assess school sports facilities and whether they could benefit from new equipment and other upgrades.

Speaking to Newstalk, the chair of the committee behind the report Alan Farrell TD urged the government to take action.

"We owe it to our children, younger citizens, and future generations to ensure action is taken now to provide them with the skills, knowledge and supports to live healthier lives, and have stronger futures," he said.

"By equipping our younger generation with the necessary knowledge and skills, and providing the necessary supports to families, communities, schools, and sectors of society which work directly with young people, including the youth work sector, we can empower children and young people to lead healthier lives as they grow older."

Previous proposals put forward to try and combat Ireland's obesity problem include the introduction of a fast food tax.

Advertisement
(Getty by Cate Gillon)

The Irish Heart Foundation believes fast food outlets should be taxed at the highest possible rate of VAT, to help combat these issues.

Ireland currently has one of the highest obesity rates in Europe with around one in every four adults falling under the technical classification of obese.

More concerning still, one in four children from the Emerald Isle are now classed as overweight, according to figures compiled by the World Health Organisation.

See More: Fast Food, Fried Food, Irish School, School

Related

Could Ireland be about to introduce a fast food tax?
News 1 month ago

Could Ireland be about to introduce a fast food tax?

By: Jack Beresford

Is this the world's cheesiest cheeseburger?
News 3 months ago

Is this the world's cheesiest cheeseburger?

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland among top 10 fast food eating nations in the world
News 1 year ago

Ireland among top 10 fast food eating nations in the world

By: Ryan Price

Latest

'We're going away now' - Bono hints that U2 could be calling it a day
News 3 minutes ago

'We're going away now' - Bono hints that U2 could be calling it a day

By: Jack Beresford

Red Seal Cups to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next three years
News 18 minutes ago

Red Seal Cups to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next three years

By: Aidan Lonergan

Boxing club who lost gym in Grenfell Tower fire granted huge cheque of over £10,000 by Lighthouse Club construction charity
News 1 hour ago

Boxing club who lost gym in Grenfell Tower fire granted huge cheque of over £10,000 by Lighthouse Club construction charity

By: Aidan Lonergan

Chris De Burgh to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018
News 1 hour ago

Chris De Burgh to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018

By: Aidan Lonergan

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to Theresa May over EU withdrawal deal
News 7 hours ago

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to Theresa May over EU withdrawal deal

By: Aidan Lonergan