Northern Ireland prosecutors apply for quashed sexual assault convictions to be reinstated  
News

Northern Ireland prosecutors apply for quashed sexual assault convictions to be reinstated  

PROSECUTORS in Northern Ireland have applied for the reinstatement of 15 sexual assault convictions that were quashed due to a legal error.

The 15 cases, involving 17 victims, were prosecuted in the Magistrates' Court and related to sexual offences between 2009 and 2017.

However, after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland were made aware of a 2009 change in the law that meant certain types of sexual offences could only be dealt with by the Crown Court, the convictions were set aside in 2020.

The PPS now plans to ask the High Court to quash that order and if granted, the original convictions will be restored.

'Regret'

Ciaran McQuillan, head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, acknowledged the uncertainty and upset the 'distressing experience' had created for victims.

"It was with regret that we had to take the original action to have these convictions quashed when we identified the legislative error," he said.

"The High Court proceedings have presented an opportunity for the unfortunate circumstances to be corrected by a judicial interpretation that retains the ability to prosecute these offences in the Magistrates' Court.

"I am contacting the victims involved to explain the steps that will now be taken to reinstate the convictions.

"Whilst this is in some respects positive news, I must acknowledge that this was a distressing experience for the victims involved, many of whom understandably thought their case had concluded many years ago and who had moved on with their lives.

"I am grateful to the victims I have dealt with for their understanding."

Judicial review

In 2020, following the decision to quash the convictions, the PPS reassessed all 15 cases and determined that three met the test for prosecution in the Crown Court.

Proceedings were initiated, following which one of the three defendants sought a judicial review.

As a result, on March 15, 2023, the High Court quashed the 2020 decision of the District Judge to rescind the defendant's conviction, as well as the PPS decision to re-prosecute the applicant.

The applicant was then restored to the position he was in before the matter was brought back before the District Judge in 2020.

The proceedings in that case, as well as the two other live Crown Court proceedings, will now be withdrawn as prosecutors hope all 15 Magistrates' Court convictions are reinstated.

See More: Public Prosecution Service

Related

Derry man guilty of 84 sex offences against young children is jailed for 22 years
News 6 months ago

Derry man guilty of 84 sex offences against young children is jailed for 22 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

AK-47 rifle and drugs seized during search in Dublin
News 56 minutes ago

AK-47 rifle and drugs seized during search in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Four men charged after masked gang attack man in Co. Down shopping centre
News 1 hour ago

Four men charged after masked gang attack man in Co. Down shopping centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

From Punjab to the peaceline
Comment 1 hour ago

From Punjab to the peaceline

By: Malachi O'Doherty

A Canadian’s view of the Emerald Isle
Travel 12 hours ago

A Canadian’s view of the Emerald Isle

By: Kimberly Dickson

£30k funding injection for Birmingham Irish charity’s dementia services
Community 1 day ago

£30k funding injection for Birmingham Irish charity’s dementia services

By: Fiona Audley

Man shot in both legs by three masked men in ‘horrific’ Belfast attack
News 1 day ago

Man shot in both legs by three masked men in ‘horrific’ Belfast attack

By: Fiona Audley

Fragile Northern Ireland misses ‘courage, commitment and leadership’ of peace treaty leaders
News 1 day ago

Fragile Northern Ireland misses ‘courage, commitment and leadership’ of peace treaty leaders

By: Fiona Audley