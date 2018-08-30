NUJ slams ‘sectarian and misogynistic abuse’ of journalist of Irish Catholic heritage
Angela Haggerty

THE National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the ‘sectarian and misogynistic abuse’ of a journalist of Irish Catholic heritage.

On Tuesday, Glasgow-based Angela Haggerty took to Twitter to reveal that due to changes at the Herald and Sunday herald papers, she had lost her job as a columnist on the titles.

Since then Ms Haggerty has been subjected to what the NUJ called “a sustained campaign of vitriol, with many messages containing sectarian, misogynistic and even racist abuse”.

Paramilitary references

One message stated that “the Erskine Bridge is always open” – a reference to a place where people have been known to take their own lives.

Other tweets referred to her as a “f*****g vile cow” and “bitter little c***”, while references were also made to Northern Ireland paramilitary groups.

Other comments included “f*** you and f*** yer pope”, “you deserve everything you get” and“keep your chins up Angela ya rancid bitch”.

Ms Haggerty, who is of Irish Catholic heritage, joined the Sunday Herald as a columnist in 2015 and in late July 2018, after just three months in the job, she resigned as news editor, citing repeated and sustained online abuse.

The NUH said Ms Haggerty has been the subject of abuse and online trolling since editing Phil Mac Giolla Bháin’s book Downfall: How Rangers FC Self-destructed, published in 2012.

'Appalling'

John Toner, NUJ Scotland national organiser, described Ms Haggerty’s abusers as ‘bigots and faceless cowards’.

“The egregious, concerted and frankly appalling abuse which Angela is being subjected to is shocking,” he said.

“For six years, she has been subject to sectarian and misogynistic abuse that has already seen one of her abusers put behind bars.

“The bigots and the faceless cowards sitting behind their keyboards will not win.

“The NUJ fully supports Angela and we call on all journalists everywhere to stand up against these bullies.

“The threats to journalists and journalism are increasing daily and we must stand united against abuse of any of our own.”

In December 2013, David Limond was found guilty of a religiously and racially aggravated breach of the peace and jailed for six months over remarks he made about Ms Haggerty in a podcast.

