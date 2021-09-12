Numbers of schoolchildren isolating 'probably unnecessary', says HSE chief
News

Numbers of schoolchildren isolating 'probably unnecessary', says HSE chief

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

THE CEO of the Health Service Executive has said that the number of schoolchildren isolating due to Covid-19 is 'probably unnecessary'.

Speaking on Newstalk's On the Record today, Paul Reid said there had been a surge in testing among 0-18-year-olds since schools reopened.

Around 45 per cent of tests this week came from that age group, despite it representing just 20 per cent of the population.

But with low positivity among the cohort, Reid admitted the rules stating a child must isolate for 14 days as a close contact, even if they don't exhibit symptoms. could be changed.

'Wider impact'

He said a balance must be sought between controlling the virus and ensuring children's wellbeing.

"There is no doubt that these are difficult considerations but certainly the impact it is having on children out of school where it is probably unnecessary, and the wider impact on their social development, has to be considered too," he told host Gavan Reilly.

"Certainly, the strong view from the public health teams is it is time to look at this policy now and Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) are doing that."

Nphet are to meet this week to consider the effects of isolation on children's welfare.

Testing pressure

There are around 12,000 children currently isolating in Ireland, following outbreaks in around 1,300 primary and early years settings and in 750 secondary schools.

However, positive cases among the 0-18 age group have fallen from the low teens to around 7 per cent, added Reid.

A relaxing of the rules for the age group could also ease the burden on testing facilities, which struggled to meet demand this week with walk-in testing suspended at several centres.

Figures released from the HSE today show that there are 1,346 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 315 patients in hospital.

Of those, 59 are in ICU.

Over 7million vaccines have been administered in total, with 92.5 per cent of over-18s having had the first dose.

See More: Covid-19, HSE, Paul Reid

Related

Ireland planning to scale back Covid-19 testing and scrap tests for children and vaccinated adults
News 1 hour ago

Ireland planning to scale back Covid-19 testing and scrap tests for children and vaccinated adults

By: Harry Brent

Over 90% of Ireland's adults are now fully vaccinated
News 3 days ago

Over 90% of Ireland's adults are now fully vaccinated

By: Harry Brent

Over half of all patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland are fully vaccinated
News 3 days ago

Over half of all patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland are fully vaccinated

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Animal-loving Irish Baron opens his castle grounds as nature reserve for injured wildlife
Life & Style 19 minutes ago

Animal-loving Irish Baron opens his castle grounds as nature reserve for injured wildlife

By: Rachael O'Connor

Leo Varadkar says he thought attending UK festival 'wouldn't matter' because events in Ireland opened up 2 days later
News 20 minutes ago

Leo Varadkar says he thought attending UK festival 'wouldn't matter' because events in Ireland opened up 2 days later

By: Harry Brent

RTÉ removes episode of Nationwide featuring man in 'blackface'
News 56 minutes ago

RTÉ removes episode of Nationwide featuring man in 'blackface'

By: Harry Brent

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park
Gallery 4 hours ago

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park

By: Frank Collins

Galway survive late scare to seal fourth All-Ireland camogie title
Sport 19 hours ago

Galway survive late scare to seal fourth All-Ireland camogie title

By: Gerard Donaghy