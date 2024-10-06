Offensive weapons and €280,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin
News

Offensive weapons and €280,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin

Suspected drugs and offensive weapons were seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have seized £280,000 worth of suspected heroin as well as a number of offensive weapons following searches in Dublin.

The items were discovered during a search of a number of properties in Dublin 8 on Friday.

The 2kg of drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs and criminal activity in the Dublin 2 area.

The search was assisted by the Armed Support Unit, the Street Crime Unit, the Divisional Crime Task Force and gardaí attached to Operation Citizen.

No arrests were made during the search operation and investigations are ongoing.

'Significant seizure'

Also on Friday, gardaí arrested three people and seized €390,650 in cash during searches in Dublin and Portlaoise.

A large quantity of cash was initally seized after gardaí with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped two vehicles on Friday evening in West Dublin.

A man in his 40s and another in his 60s, as well as a woman in her 50s, were arrested and detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

Almost €400,000 in cash was seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Follow up searches in Dublin and Portlaoise led to further cash seizures.

"I wish to thank all the officers involved in the operation which led to this significant seizure of cash," said Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly.

"Seizing cash from organised criminal groups not only removes their ill-gotten gains but also deprives them of money they would have used to fund further criminal activity, which harms our communities."

See More: Dublin, Portlaoise

Related

Dublin woman, 18, charged after almost £1m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast airport
News 6 days ago

Dublin woman, 18, charged after almost £1m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Dublin as almost €2m in gold and cash seized
News 6 days ago

Man arrested in Dublin as almost €2m in gold and cash seized

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle
News 1 week ago

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Arrests made after two men found with £5k in fake banknotes
News 2 days ago

Arrests made after two men found with £5k in fake banknotes

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI fined €750k for data breach which exposed personal data of entire workforce
News 2 days ago

PSNI fined €750k for data breach which exposed personal data of entire workforce

By: Fiona Audley

Michael Flatley to open The Irish Post Awards 2024
News 2 days ago

Michael Flatley to open The Irish Post Awards 2024

By: Irish Post

Government reassures families that Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon are safe
News 2 days ago

Government reassures families that Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon are safe

By: Fiona Audley

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in son’s directorial debut
News 2 days ago

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in son’s directorial debut

By: Fiona Audley