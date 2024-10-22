Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase
News

Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase

TWO police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed by a suspected drink-driver.

The PSNI officers were responding to reports of an alleged drink-driver in a silver Mercedes in Derry city in the early hours of October 21.

“Shortly after midnight, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver in a silver-coloured Mercedes on Shipquay Street,” the PSNI confirmed.

“Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description of this vehicle being driven on Strand Road.

“Officers signalled for the driver to stop, using their blue lights and siren, but it failed to do so, driving on at speed.”

The police car rammed in Derry is now off the road

The police pursued the vehicle and deployed a “stinger device” to stop it, but the car continued at speed and rammed into the back of the patrol car before speeding towards Donegal

The vehicle was located abandoned a short time later by Gardaí, although the driver has yet to be found.

"Two police officers injured as a result of this incident were able to continue on duty and finish their shift,” the PSNI’s Inspector Malley said.

“Our officers were working hard to keep their local community safe when this reckless act occurred, and they were injured. That is completely unacceptable.”

They added: “The police vehicle will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community.

“If you have information which can help our enquiries please report it."

See More: Derry, Donegal

Related

Man sustains 'potentially life-changing injuries' after being shot in arms and legs in Co. Derry
News 5 days ago

Man sustains 'potentially life-changing injuries' after being shot in arms and legs in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Searches in Derry following hoax bomb threats targeting railway stations in England
News 2 weeks ago

Searches in Derry following hoax bomb threats targeting railway stations in England

By: Fiona Audley

Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences
News 3 weeks ago

Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

'It's 17 years now, it's horrific': Mother of Paul Quinn appeals for information on anniversary of his murder
News 1 day ago

'It's 17 years now, it's horrific': Mother of Paul Quinn appeals for information on anniversary of his murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000
News 2 days ago

Gardaí investigating terrorist financing seize more than €100,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after landlord of popular Irish pub in Birmingham passes away
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid after landlord of popular Irish pub in Birmingham passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack
News 2 days ago

'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack
News 2 days ago

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack

By: Gerard Donaghy