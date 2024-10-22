Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase

TWO police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed by a suspected drink-driver.

The PSNI officers were responding to reports of an alleged drink-driver in a silver Mercedes in Derry city in the early hours of October 21.

“Shortly after midnight, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver in a silver-coloured Mercedes on Shipquay Street,” the PSNI confirmed.

“Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description of this vehicle being driven on Strand Road.

“Officers signalled for the driver to stop, using their blue lights and siren, but it failed to do so, driving on at speed.”

The police pursued the vehicle and deployed a “stinger device” to stop it, but the car continued at speed and rammed into the back of the patrol car before speeding towards Donegal

The vehicle was located abandoned a short time later by Gardaí, although the driver has yet to be found.

"Two police officers injured as a result of this incident were able to continue on duty and finish their shift,” the PSNI’s Inspector Malley said.

“Our officers were working hard to keep their local community safe when this reckless act occurred, and they were injured. That is completely unacceptable.”

They added: “The police vehicle will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community.

“If you have information which can help our enquiries please report it."