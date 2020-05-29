One Direction's Niall Horan slams Donald Trump and cops involved in George Floyd killing
News

One Direction's Niall Horan slams Donald Trump and cops involved in George Floyd killing

NIALL HORAN has torn into Donald Trump and the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd in a series of furious posts on Twitter.

The former One Direction star appeared to take aim at US President Donald Trump after Trump referred to the demonstrators, protesting against the latest killing of an unarmed black man by police, as 'THUGS'.

George Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while he moaned "I cannot breathe", the officer ignoring his cries for help and remaining on his neck even as his nose began bleeding.

There were four officers in total involved in the arrest and death of Mr Floyd, and all four have been fired, but none, including the man who was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck until he died, have faced any charges.

Image: Derek Chauvin A still from the video which showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd (Getty Images)

Protesters have clashed with police for three days in the city of Minneapolis, with tear gas being utilised against demonstrators and multiple buildings, including the third precinct police station, being set alight.

President Trump has brought in the National Guard to "get the job done right", and appeared to threaten that anybody looting could be shot by police.

Earlier today, the US President wrote on Twitter that "these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen.

"Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way.

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

The tweet was hidden by Twitter for 'violating Twitter Rules against glorifying violence', however it remains on the site.

Mullingar native Niall Horan has since taken to Twitter to voice his disgust, stating:

"THUGS??

"These people are protesting against the fact that one of YOUR animalistic white policemen kneeled on George’s windpipe and forced him to stop breathing and killed him??

"THUGS???? Are you listening to yourself?"

"Racism has been rampant for hundreds of years," Horan continued. "It's just that in this century people have camera phones to video it.

"It's absolutely disgusting that you get mistreated because of the colour of your skins.

"You would think that those that are there to protect us, would protect."

Protests are continuing in Minneapolis and across the country today as demonstrators protest against the killing of George Floyd and, in Kentucky, the killing of EMT Breonna Taylor by police in her own home.

