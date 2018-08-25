One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000

Last night's jackpot was worth €17 million.
Someone in Ireland made themselves a juicy addition to their pockets in last night's EuroMillions draw.
The jackpot of the draw was worth €17 million last night - while the EuroMillions Plus had a top prize of €500,000.
The numbers drawn to take the top prize were: 3, 14, 31, 36, 50 and the lucky stars of the draw were 1 and 12.
The winning numbers for the EuroMillions Plus - which had a €500,000 jackpot - were: 10, 14, 19, 37 and 49.
One player had the winning numbers and the ticket was reportedly sold in Dublin.
The location that sold the winning ticket has not yet been revealed.