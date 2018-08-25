One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000
News

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000

Last night's jackpot was worth €17 million.

Someone in Ireland made themselves a juicy addition to their pockets in last night's EuroMillions draw.

The jackpot of the draw was worth €17 million last night - while the EuroMillions Plus had a top prize of €500,000.

Advertisement

The numbers drawn to take the top prize were: 3, 14, 31, 36, 50 and the lucky stars of the draw were 1 and 12.

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions Plus - which had a €500,000 jackpot - were: 10, 14, 19, 37 and 49.

One player had the winning numbers and the ticket was reportedly sold in Dublin.

The location that sold the winning ticket has not yet been revealed.

See More: Lotto

Related

One lucky winner scoops Ireland’s huge €8.3million Lotto jackpot
News 2 weeks ago

One lucky winner scoops Ireland’s huge €8.3million Lotto jackpot

By: Gerard Donaghy

Lotto winner scoops generous sum in €36 million draw
News 2 months ago

Lotto winner scoops generous sum in €36 million draw

By: Rebecca Keane

One lucky Lotto player has won €2.8 million
News 2 months ago

One lucky Lotto player has won €2.8 million

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out
News 16 hours ago

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out

By: Jack Beresford

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert
Entertainment 16 hours ago

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert

By: Rebecca Keane

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi
Sport 20 hours ago

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi

By: Stephen Mahon

Pocket Rocket Wayne McCullough predicts big things for Irish boxing stars
Sport 22 hours ago

Pocket Rocket Wayne McCullough predicts big things for Irish boxing stars

By: Stephen Mahon

Niall Quinn’s warning to James McClean following latest row
Sport 23 hours ago

Niall Quinn’s warning to James McClean following latest row

By: Stephen Mahon