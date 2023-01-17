One of Dundalk's greatest ever players in Joe Martin has passed away aged 91
Louth , Ireland - 9 April 2021; A Dundalk branded flag flies at Oriel Park before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

ONE OF DUNDALK'S GREATEST EVER PLAYERS in Joe Martin has passed away aged 91.

Martin played for the League of Ireland side between 1949 and 1960, scoring 109 goals in 212 appearances.

He is the joint holder of the club records for Most Goals in a League Game (4) and Most Goals in a single FAI Cup Campaign (5), and is one of only five players whose club goals exceed 100.

Away from football, he worked at Hallidays Shoe Factory, and also as a bookies clerk at the Greyhound Track at the Ramparts.

In 2010, he was inducted into the Dundalk FC Hall of Fame.

Joe also had one League of Ireland cap to his credit, and his call-up to that squad in the spring of 1951

A statement on Dundalk's Twitter account said: "We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Joe Martin."

"A prolific scorer who hit 109 goals in 212 appearances for the club between 1949 and 1960, ‘the local hope’ played an integral role in our 1952 FAI Cup win. RIP, Joe."

Another statement on RIP.ie read:"Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral home, from 3pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.50am walking to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery."

"The Mass can be viewed on the webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalkstpatrick"

Joe Martin stats

Debut:11-Sep-49, City Cup, (H) v. Bohemians

Goals: 109 goals in 212 appearances

Honours: 1 Win: FAI Cup 1951-52, 1 Runner Up: Presidents Cup 1952-53, 1 League of Ireland Cap

Leading club scorer: 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54, 1954-55

Single Match Scoring Record: League (4 gls) 29-Mar-53, Waterford, (h) 4-0

