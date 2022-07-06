Oregan police name Irishman who died in a car crash on Sunday

POLICE IN Oregon in the United States have named an Irishman who was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning as Daniel James Slattery (24), from Rathgar in South Dublin.

Another Irishman, Robert Sweeney (24), from Crumlin in Dublin, remains in critical condition at a hospital in the city of Hillsboro, where the single-vehicle crash occurred.

According to reports, the two men were in a car which crashed shortly after 4.30am.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed on fire. The cause of crash is unknown and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, a news release from police says.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) earlier worked at the accident site for several hours and has now completed the crash scene investigation.

CART is a multi-agency team of specially trained law enforcement officers from the Sheriff's Office, local police departments, and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

The team investigates and reconstructs traffic crashes that may result in the prosecution of felony assault or manslaughter charges. The team can also assist with diagramming crime scenes.