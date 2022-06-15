Over 1.1 million children and families to benefit from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal Grants

OVER 1.1 million children and their families will benefit from donations raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

Over the Toy Show weekend last November, an audience of 1.8 million viewers helped raise over €6.6 million to help change children’s lives. The monies raised will now be used to support the work of registered children’s charities and community groups across the island of Ireland. 154 charities are to receive grants, up from 55 last year, and for the first time, at least one project in every county will benefit.

Charities working at local, regional and national levels were invited to apply for a grant under three pillars: addressing essential needs, improving wellbeing including hospital and medical care, mental health supports and grief counselling, and creativity and play.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland has announced today that the following four charities are to receive transformative grants of more than €300,000:

Exchange House Ireland in Limerick promotes equal opportunities for Travellers in areas of health, education, training, accommodation, and enterprise on a nationwide basis. Baboró International Arts Festival for Children in Galway inspires all children regardless of geographic, economic, physical, intellectual, or cultural status to engage with the creative arts. Spraoi agus Spórt in Donegal provides affordable and inclusive opportunities, activities and experiences for children, families, young people, and adults. Parents Plus develops and delivers evidenced-based parenting, mental health, and educational interventions for vulnerable families.

The remainder of the donations will be split amongst 150 charities across the island of Ireland including foundations such as the Jack and Jill Foundation, Barnardos, Family Carers Ireland, the ISPCC, the Irish Wheelchair Association, Children’s Books Ireland, ARC Cancer Support Services and Oscars’ Kids Ireland.

Speaking about the announcement host of The Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy said:

“The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit. The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need. We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response.”

Chief Executive of the Community Foundation for Ireland, Denise Charlton said:

“Children, parents and amazing organisations are seeing the magic of the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal turned into actions which will transform young lives. From addressing essential needs, improving wellbeing to supporting creativity and play the generosity of television viewers is bringing not only vital support but also colour and joy to children, families and to wider communities.

"Offering support and benefit to 1.1 million lives is an incredible achievement. It is one which every viewer in every county should be proud of.”