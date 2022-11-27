Watch as Liverpool keeper Kelleher makes young fan's Christmas on Late Late Toy Show
News

Watch as Liverpool keeper Kelleher makes young fan's Christmas on Late Late Toy Show

Caoimhin Kelleher surprised a young fan on The late Late Toy Show (Image: Screengrab / YouTube / rtelatelateshow)

CHRISTMAS came early for one young Liverpool fan after he was treated to a festive surprise by Reds stopper Caoimhin Kelleher on Friday's Late Late Toy Show.

Eight-year-old Cealan Green from Dublin joined in the fun at the annual extravaganza, which allows children to become toy testers and which this year boasted a Wizard of Oz theme.

Young Cealan certainly got his wish granted after meeting his Anfield hero, but that was only the beginning of the surprises.

Kelleher, right, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after last season's League Cup final (Image:Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The fun began after Cealan told host Ryan Tubridy that he wanted to be a footballer when he grows up.

Tubridy offered to go in goal while the youngster tried to get shots past him, but the host challenged Caelan to do it blindfolded.

Unbeknownst to the youngster, Tubridy then switched places with Kelleher, the hero of Liverpool's penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in last season's League Cup final.

After Cealan scored past the Anfield keeper, Tubridy removed the youngster's blindfold to reveal who was in goal.

After giving the stunned youngster his gloves, Kelleher then presented Cealan with his goalkeeper shirt signed by the Liverpool squad.

And in keeping with the Wizard of Oz theme, the Ireland keeper revealed there really is no place like home — Liverpool's home ground of Anfield that is.

The Cork native surprised Cealan by revealing he was going to fly him and his family to Liverpool, put them up in a hotel and provide them with tickets to a Liverpool game.

"Amazing, I'm buzzing!" said the youngster.

Nor was Kelleher's appearance the only footballing surprise on the show.

Katie McCabe and teammates from the Ireland Women's National Team after qualifying for next year's World Cup in Australia (Image: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Birthday girl Emmie O'Neill from Dublin celebrated turning 12 by meeting her heroes from the Ireland Women's National Team.

Tubridy then left the tearful girl even more stunned by revealing she and her family are to be flown out to Australia next summer to watch Ireland's first ever game at the Women's World Cup.

Team captain Katie McCabe also revealed that Emmie would join the squad for a training session Down Under.

"You've just made a girl's dream come true," Tubridy told the Girls in Green.

As well as fulfilling Christmas wishes, The Late Late Toy Show also raises money for children's charities.

Broadcaster RTÉ revealed on Saturday that this year's Toy Show Appeal had reached €3.5m and was still growing.

You can donate to the appeal online at rte.ie/toy-show-appeal, via the app of financial services firm Revolut or at Supervalu stores across Ireland.

See More: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ireland Women's National Team, Late Late Toy Show

Related

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'would have been lost' without Ireland youngster Caoimhin Kelleher
News 1 year ago

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'would have been lost' without Ireland youngster Caoimhin Kelleher

By: Harry Brent

Liverpool spell Ireland youngster Caoimhin Kelleher's name WRONG as keeper makes his Premier League debut
News 1 year ago

Liverpool spell Ireland youngster Caoimhin Kelleher's name WRONG as keeper makes his Premier League debut

By: Harry Brent

Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional' Caoimhin Kelleher as Ireland youngster keeps clean sheet on Champions League debut
News 1 year ago

Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional' Caoimhin Kelleher as Ireland youngster keeps clean sheet on Champions League debut

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz
Entertainment 2 days ago

Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz

By: Connell McHugh

Preview: BBC Beart Bunting documentary
Entertainment 2 days ago

Preview: BBC Beart Bunting documentary

By: Mal Rogers

Farewell to Crawley Irish Festival
Life & Style 2 days ago

Farewell to Crawley Irish Festival

By: Catherine Murphy

10 minutes with... Joshua Burnside
Entertainment 2 days ago

10 minutes with... Joshua Burnside

By: Irish Post

Harland & Wolff land big contract
News 2 days ago

Harland & Wolff land big contract

By: Gerard Cassini