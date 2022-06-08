Over 131,000 students begin State exams today

OVER 131,000 students will begin their Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Certificate examinations today.

This will be the first year for the full return of exams which are to be externally delivered since the pandemic began.

The past two years have seen a combination of predicted grades being assigned from teachers and examinations taking place when it was safe to do so.

The numbers expected to sit exams this year has increased by six per cent compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has wished students well this morning and commended them for showing such resilience during the pandemic.

"I would like to send the very best of luck to the class of 2022 sitting their Junior Cycle, Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations," she said.

"You have worked tirelessly and diligently, even through the unique challenges of the last two years. That perseverance has brought you here, the hard work is done and will stand to you in the coming days and weeks.

“This year we are seeing the full return of externally delivered examinations as well as the first full year of exams under the revised Junior Cycle Framework. I would like to acknowledge the work of the State Examinations Commission and post-primary schools across the country in ensuring that we can deliver exams similar to those prior to the pandemic."

There will be a deferred sitting of Leaving Cert examinations on 30 June for any student who contracts Covid-19 or who cannot attend an exam due to Covid-19 symptoms, as well as close family bereavement or serious injury or illness.

This year’s examinations will be held in 5,575 examination centres running until Tuesday 28 June for Leaving Certificate (Established and Vocational); Thursday 16 June for Leaving Certificate Applied; and Monday 20 June for Junior Cycle examinations.