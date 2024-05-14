Paul McCartney’s Olympic opening ceremony boots expected to fetch £15k at auction

A PAIR of boots specially designed for and worn by Paul McCartney during the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony are going up for auction.

Worn by the musical legend – who was born and raised in an Irish household in Liverpool - during his performance, which closed the historic opening ceremony, the boots are expected to fetch up to £15k when they go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in London this month.

Their design was based on the iconic Beatle boots which were made famous around the world by the band in the 1960s.

Unlike the original boots, the pair McCartney wore for the ceremony were crafted from alternative suede by shoemaker Steven Lowe.

They will be auctioned to raise cash for the Meat Free Monday campaign, which McCartney set up with his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney to encourage people to have a healthier diet – and help save animals and the planet - for at least one day a week by not eating meat.

“As it was time for me to get myself a new pair of boots, I thought this might be a good way to help our Meat Free Monday campaign celebrate its 15th anniversary,” McCartney explained.

“Me and my boots have great memories of that special evening at the Olympic opening ceremony in London,” he added.

“It was a high to be involved with such an awesome and spectacular event.

“Something I’ll remember forever.”

Estimated at between £10,000 to £15,000, the boots will go up for auction in the Sotheby’s Sealed sale from May 24 to 31.

The lot will be on display in the New Bond Street galleries in London, alongside Graham Sutherland’s study of Winston Churchill, and works by Lowry and Henry Moore, during the sale.

“To have the opportunity to showcase Paul McCartney’s stage worn boots, based on the legendary Beatle boot, in our galleries on New Bond Street in London – the city where they were worn for his iconic performance at the London 2012 opening ceremony, closing the show with a rendition of Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ to millions around the world, will be a very special moment as part of Sotheby’s Modern British take over,” Sotheby’s Head of Rock, Pop & Film; Popular Culture, Katherine Schofield, said.